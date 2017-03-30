March 30 Muyuan Foods Co., Ltd.:

* Says it will set up seven new units, comprised of two in Heilongjiang, one in Jilin, one in Liaoning, two in Inner Mongolia and one in Anhui

* Says the new units to be engaged in farming and husbandry business

* Says each of the units to be capitalized at 20 million yuan

