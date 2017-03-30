BRIEF-Japan Third Party says top shareholder decreases voting power to 12.6 pct
* Says its top shareholder, Osaka-based firm, decreased voting power in the co to 12.6 percent (638,647 shares), from 18.1 percent(919,947 shares)
March 30 Nippon Television Holdings Inc :
* Says the co's unit agreed to form capital and business alliance with All About Inc
* Says two entities will cooperate on development of new content, information service supply and internet shopping business
* Says its unit will raise stake in All About Inc to 25.01 percent, effective March 31
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/1DFQ0t; goo.gl/TdBMmh
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, June 15 British pay-TV rivals Sky and Liberty Global's Virgin Media will team up to offer advertisers access to more than 30 million TV viewers in Britain and Ireland.
