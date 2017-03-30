March 30 Nippon Television Holdings Inc :

* Says the co's unit agreed to form capital and business alliance with All About Inc

* Says two entities will cooperate on development of new content, information service supply and internet shopping business

* Says its unit will raise stake in All About Inc to 25.01 percent, effective March 31

Source text in Japanese:

