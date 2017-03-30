March 30 Panasonic Corp :

* Says it plans to dissolve and liquidate its wholly owned unit MTPD, which is mainly engaged in provision of cathode-ray tube related technology service

* Says dissolution effective in Nov. 2018 and liquidation is expected to be completed in March 2019

* Co plans to forgive debts borrowed by the unit MTPD, worth 100 billion yen

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/MVRUyF

