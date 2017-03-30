March 30 Da Lue International Holding Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue the 1st series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds, worth T$400 million

* Says par value and issue price of T$100,000 for the bonds

* Maturity period of three years and coupon rate of 0 percent for the bonds

* Proceeds to be used for bank loan repayment and business extension

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ljLDBV

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)