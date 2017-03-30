UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 30 Da Lue International Holding Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue the 1st series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds, worth T$400 million
* Says par value and issue price of T$100,000 for the bonds
* Maturity period of three years and coupon rate of 0 percent for the bonds
* Proceeds to be used for bank loan repayment and business extension
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ljLDBV
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources