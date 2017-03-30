March 30 CASIN Guoxing Property Development Co Ltd:

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.25 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on April 6 for 2016

* Says its shares will be traded ex-dividend on April 7 and the dividend will be paid on April 7

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/AWBl7H

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)