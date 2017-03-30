MOVES-StanChart appoints Francis as global banking head for Europe
LONDON, June 15 (IFR) - Standard Chartered has appointed Clare Francis as head of its global banking business for Europe, based in London.
March 30 Tahoe Group Co Ltd:
* Says its Wuhan-based real estate wholly owned subsidiary will buy 40 percent stake in a Lushan-based real estate company at 8 million yuan in total
HONG KONG, June 15 HSBC Holdings Plc will maintain its best lending rate at 5 percent in Hong Kong, the bank said on Thursday, after the territory's defacto central bank raised its discount window base rate.
OSLO, June 15 This week's fire in a 24-storey block of flats in London is expected to cost property insurers more than 25 million pounds ($31.8 million), Norwegian insurer Protector Forsikring told Reuters on Thursday.