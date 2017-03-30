March 30 Nankang Rubber Tire Corp Ltd:

* Says it was imposed fine of T$189,000 instead of T$2.7 million by Hsinchu County Government, due to its violation of Water Pollution Control Act

* Says the former announcement was disclosed on Aug. 26, 2016

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ua7Wjz

