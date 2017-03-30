March 30 Lead Eastern Investment Co Ltd :

* Says co's wholly owned cultural transmission unit plans to buy 34 percent stake in a Hebei-based theater management firm ( target firm ) at 14.7 million yuan and then inject capital of 15.0 million yuan in it

* Says the unit will raise stake in the target firm to 51 percent after transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6wELcM

