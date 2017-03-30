BRIEF-Wuhan Golden Laser wins bid worth 1.5 mln yuan
* Says it wins bid for construction project worth 1.5 million yuan
March 30 Anhui Anke Biotechnology Group Co Ltd :
* To use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 1.5 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
* To use additional paid-in capital to distribute 3 new shares for every 10 shares
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/YY1pXO
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it wins bid for construction project worth 1.5 million yuan
* BACTIGUARD HAS ENTERED PARTNERSHIP WITH GADA ITALIA SRL ("GADA"), A SPECIALIZED AND LEADING DISTRIBUTOR OF MEDICAL DEVICES AND INTEGRATED HEALTHCARE SERVICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed 7.76 billion won contract with Samsung (China) Semiconductor Co Ltd, to provide burn in tester