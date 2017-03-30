BRIEF-Taiwan Advance Bio-Pharmaceutical gets patent for drug residue testing device in China Mainland
* Says it gets a patent for drug residue testing device in China Mainland
March 30 Anhui Anke Biotechnology Group Co Ltd :
* Says co's wholly owned unit plans to invest 10 million yuan to set up health industry investment LP with partners and will hold a 49.3097 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ddfEOQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it gets a patent for drug residue testing device in China Mainland
* BENNY D. LOFT TO STEP DOWN AS CFO AND EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to invest 15.3 million yuan to set up a pharma institute and 6.8 million yuan to set up a Chinese patent drug JV with partners