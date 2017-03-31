March 31 Central China Land Media Co Ltd :

* Says its wholly owned Henan-based unit plans to set up a unit in Kyrgyzstan, named as Culture Exchange Center of Central Plain

* Says co plans to pay cash div 1.8 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7MjWK4 ; goo.gl/yKSule

