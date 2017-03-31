BRIEF-Serco Group partners with University Hospital Southampton NHS foundation trust
* Serco partners with University Hospital Southampton NHS foundation trust to transform catering and cleaning
March 31 Da An Gene Co., Ltd. of Sun Yat-sen University:
* Says its controlling investment unit plans to set up capital management JV in Guangzhou
* Says the JV to be capitalized at 10 million yuan and the unit to hold 40 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/ELT9X3
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Serco partners with University Hospital Southampton NHS foundation trust to transform catering and cleaning
* Says it plans to issue about 23 million new shares of its common stock
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 21