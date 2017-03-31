BRIEF-Wealthintel, Inc. and TAS Group sign LOI to develop W$T’s disruptive payment technology
June 15 TAS TECNOLOGIA AVANZATA DEI SISTEMI SPA :
March 31 Omnijoi Media Corp :
* To use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
* To use additional paid-in capital to distribute 2 new shares for every 10 shares
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/SqLxTX
* Says Oak Capital Corporation increased voting power in the co to 14 percent (5 million shares), from 5.4 percent (1.7 million shares)
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 28