March 31 Muyuan Foods Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 up 76.7 percent to 90.2 percent, or to be 650 million yuan to 700 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2016 Q1 was 368 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jl2Hqb

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)