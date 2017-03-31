UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 31 Kourakuen Holdings Corp :
* Says it signs syndicated loan contract (tranche A and tranche B) for totaling 4.3 billion yen, on March 31
* Says the valid period for tranche A is from July 3, 2017 to March 31, 2020; for tranche B is from Sept. 15, 2017 to Sept. 30, 2022
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/NqxnNV
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources