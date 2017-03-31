March 31 Kourakuen Holdings Corp :

* Says it signs syndicated loan contract (tranche A and tranche B) for totaling 4.3 billion yen, on March 31

* Says the valid period for tranche A is from July 3, 2017 to March 31, 2020; for tranche B is from Sept. 15, 2017 to Sept. 30, 2022

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/NqxnNV

