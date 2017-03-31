March 31 Pado Corp:

* Says it issued 13.5 million new shares for 1 billion yen in total via private placement

* Says RIZAP GROUP raised stake in it to 71.1 percent from 0 percent, a Yokohama-based advertisement company cut stake in it to 7.2 percent from 25 percent, an individual cut stake in it to 6 percent from 20.8 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/OZQvit

