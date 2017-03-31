March 31 Asia Development Capital Co Ltd
:
* Says it plans to acquire 80 percent stake of shares in a
Tokyo-based firm China Commerce (target firm 1), which is
engaged in Unionpay online shopping mall operation business,
with transaction amount undetermined, in late-April
* Co plans to acquire 3,000 shares in a Chiba-based firm
(target firm 2) engaged in pawnshop business, for 32 million
yen, raising stake in it to 74 percent from 35 percent, on April
3
* Says co will acquire shares in the two target firms via
private placement plan offered by them
