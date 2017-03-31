BRIEF-StrongLED Lighting Systems (Cayman) says 2016 dividend record date is July 14
June 15 StrongLED Lighting Systems (Cayman) Co Ltd :
March 31 Sunsea Telecommunications Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to be a loss of 20 million yuan to 10 million yuan
* Says the net loss of FY 2016 Q1 was 14.1 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2EpJ6o
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 15 StrongLED Lighting Systems (Cayman) Co Ltd :
MELBOURNE, June 15 Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has made fun of U.S. President Donald Trump and alluded to his ties with Russia, according to a leaked tape of an off-the-record media event.
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 17