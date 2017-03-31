March 31 Chongqing New Century Cruise Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 up 102.3 percent to 115.1 percent, or to be 300.1 million yuan to 319.2 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2016 Q1 was 148.4 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3XwkBF

