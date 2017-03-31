March 31 Ningbo Donly Co., Ltd.:

* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to be 0 million yuan to 5 million yuan

* Says the net loss of FY 2016 Q1 was 2.1 million yuan

* Comments that increased operating income and decreased financial expenses are the main reasons for the forecast

