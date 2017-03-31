BRIEF-Avita to pay 2016 dividend on July 21
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 21
March 31 Andon Health Co Ltd:
* Sees net loss for FY 2017 Q1 to be 15 million yuan to 30 million yuan
* Says the net loss of FY 2016 Q1 was 14.4 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5q5zTs
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 21
* Says it gets a patent for drug residue testing device in China Mainland
* BENNY D. LOFT TO STEP DOWN AS CFO AND EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)