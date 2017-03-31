March 31 Xiamen Comfort Science and Technology Group Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 up 600 percent to 787 percent, or to be 15 million yuan to 19 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2016 Q1 was 2.1 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/fWWbSl

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)