BRIEF-Daikokuya Holdings says business and capital alliance with Brand off
* Says it will form a business and capital alliance with Brand off Co.,Ltd at the end of August
March 31 MLS Co Ltd:
* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 up 118 percent to 173.5 percent, or to be 110 million yuan to 138 million yuan
* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2017 Q1 up 127.9 percent to 173.5 percent, or to be 115 million yuan to 138 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2016 Q1 was 50.5 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Oiby7P
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it plans to invest HK$7 million in its Hong Kong-based subsidiary to help to set up a new sub-subsidiary in Hong Kong
* As part of preparations to become larger marketing services company, current role of COO is being split into specialist leadership roles