BRIEF-Daikokuya Holdings says business and capital alliance with Brand off
* Says it will form a business and capital alliance with Brand off Co.,Ltd at the end of August
March 31 Kingsignal Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/O3iZJW
* Says it plans to invest HK$7 million in its Hong Kong-based subsidiary to help to set up a new sub-subsidiary in Hong Kong
* As part of preparations to become larger marketing services company, current role of COO is being split into specialist leadership roles