BRIEF-Avita to pay 2016 dividend on July 21
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 21
March 31 Shandong Jincheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to change its name to ShandongJincheng Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says to pay cash div yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Wa63hY ; goo.gl/uUlkCS
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 21
* Says it gets a patent for drug residue testing device in China Mainland
* BENNY D. LOFT TO STEP DOWN AS CFO AND EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)