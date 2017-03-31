BRIEF-Daikokuya Holdings says business and capital alliance with Brand off
* Says it will form a business and capital alliance with Brand off Co.,Ltd at the end of August
March 31 Shanghai Ganglian E-commerce Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to use 100 million yuan to set up a wholly owned supply chain management unit in Shanghai
* Says co plans to pay no div for FY 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/wJA01z ; goo.gl/UJ5Dsv
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will form a business and capital alliance with Brand off Co.,Ltd at the end of August
* Says it plans to invest HK$7 million in its Hong Kong-based subsidiary to help to set up a new sub-subsidiary in Hong Kong
* As part of preparations to become larger marketing services company, current role of COO is being split into specialist leadership roles