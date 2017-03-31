BRIEF-Taiwan Advance Bio-Pharmaceutical gets patent for drug residue testing device in China Mainland
* Says it gets a patent for drug residue testing device in China Mainland
March 31 Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.98 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says co's Beijing medical tech unit and Beijing tech unit plan to buy 100 percent stake in a Beijing bio-tech firm for up to 150 million yuan
* Co will indirectly own 100 percent stake in the bio-tech firm via units
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/fRvUwd ; goo.gl/sognsl
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* BENNY D. LOFT TO STEP DOWN AS CFO AND EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to invest 15.3 million yuan to set up a pharma institute and 6.8 million yuan to set up a Chinese patent drug JV with partners