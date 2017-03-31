March 31 Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.98 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016

* Says co's Beijing medical tech unit and Beijing tech unit plan to buy 100 percent stake in a Beijing bio-tech firm for up to 150 million yuan

* Co will indirectly own 100 percent stake in the bio-tech firm via units

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/fRvUwd ; goo.gl/sognsl

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)