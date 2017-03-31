BRIEF-Shenzhen CAU Technology receives administrative order
* Says it received an administrative order from China Securities Regulatory Commission on June 14, regarding violation on information disclosure regulation
March 31 Beijing Leadman Biochemistry Co Ltd :
* Says co plans to invest 5.1 million yuan to set up a medical devices JV in Hubei with partner, and to hold a 51 percent stake in it
* Says co plans to invest 2.6 million yuan to set up a medical devices JV in Fujian with partner, and to hold a 51 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1nuopC ; goo.gl/jyfv9X
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it received an administrative order from China Securities Regulatory Commission on June 14, regarding violation on information disclosure regulation
June 15 Al Maidan Clinic for Oral Health Services Comoany:
* Says co enters into strategic cooperation framework with China Volant Industry Co Ltd, to jointly expand health and medical market Central Asian countries