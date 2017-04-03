BRIEF-Adesto Technologies prices public offering of common stock
* Adesto Technologies Corporation prices public offering of common stock
April 3 Guangdong Advertising Group Co Ltd :
* To use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 0.38 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
* To use additional paid-in capital to distribute 3 new shares for every 10 shares
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0KdeXi
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* DeepMarkit corp - has concluded a private placement with Allstate Enterprise Consulting Limited
* Alibaba Group - cooperating with SEC, have been providing SEC with requested documents, information related to investigation initiated in early 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ssodot) Further company coverage: