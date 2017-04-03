BRIEF-Silverlake Axis says Cyber Village wins Digital Insurance Collaboration Platform Project
* Cyber village received a letter of award from an insurance trade association
April 3 Simei Media Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 90 percent to 140 percent, or to be 44.9 million yuan to 56.8 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 23.7 million yuan
* Says increased sales volume and newly merged units' performance consolidated in the financial statements as main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qCVuZ3
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Boom Supersonic says Co, Stratasys sign 3-year technical partnership to improve speed of development for supersonic aircraft with 3D printing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, June 15 China has put approvals for new electric vehicle ventures on hold until next year, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters, as quality issues continue to dog the world's largest market for green cars.