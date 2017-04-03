April 3 Shenzhen Properties & Resources Development Group Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 51,624 percent, or to be 300 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 580,000 yuan

* Says sharply increased revenue from real estate business as main reason for the forecast

