April 3 Pia Corp :

* Says it repurchased 39,400 shares for 122.4 million yen in total in March

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 10, 2016

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 162,200 shares for 421.6 million yen in total as of March 31

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/osysFa

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)