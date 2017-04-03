COLUMN-Yes, disability insurance really is part of Social Security
CHICAGO, June 15 Quiz time: what do the letters “SS” stand for in SSDI?
April 3 Guangdong Shirongzhaoye Co Ltd :
* Sees to swing to net profit at 6 million yuan to 10 million yuan in Q1 FY 2017 versus net loss at 34.7 million yuan year ago
* Says increased revenue as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hESKpz
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
CHICAGO, June 15 Quiz time: what do the letters “SS” stand for in SSDI?
* Says it scraps major plan, share trade to resume on June 16
* SNB says more progress required on loss-absorbing capacity (Adds comment from UBS and Credit Suisse)