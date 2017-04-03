April 3 DEA General Aviation Holding Co Ltd :

* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 8 million yuan to 15 million yuan

* Says the net loss of FY 2016 Q1 was 2.3 million yuan

* Says that off-season for the household appliances business and business development expense as main reasons for the forecast

