BRIEF-Adcock Ingram says settlement reached in merger complaint
* Settlement has been reached in respect of a pre-implementation of a merger complaint referral by competition commission
April 3 Hainan Shuangcheng Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd :
* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 7 million yuan to 9 million yuan
* Says the net loss of FY 2016 Q1 was 11.3 million yuan
* Says that sharp increase in market development costs as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/tPBP85

* Says launches generic Wellbutrin XL tablets in the U.S.
* TO PURCHASE UP TO 2.25 MILLION SHARES OF COMPANY BY MEANS OF VOLUNTARY PUBLIC SHARE BUYBACK OFFER AGAINST CASH PAYMENT OF EUR 1.52 PER NO-PAR VALUE SHARE FOR MAX TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE OF UP TO EUR 3.5 MILLION