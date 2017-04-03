April 3 Shenyang Cuihua Gold and Silver Jewelry Co Ltd :

* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 10 million yuan to 16.3 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2016 Q1 was 1.3 million yuan

* Says that influence of increased gold price as main reason for the forecast

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)