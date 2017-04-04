April 4 Hunan Dakang International Food & Agriculture Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 637.29 percent to 677.23 percent, or to be 58.7 million yuan to 61.9 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 8.0 million yuan

* Says profit growth from acquisition of two firms as main reason for the forecast

