PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 16
June 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Corrects spelling of Chevron vice chairman's name in 1st bullet, Wirth, not Worth.)
April 4 Chevron Corp
* Chevron Vice Chairman Michael Wirth says firm has opportunities to drive down "everyday operating costs"
* Executive made comments speaking at major gas industry event in Chiba, Japan Further company coverage: (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick)
June 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* BHP under pressure to review structure, dump petroleum (Adds investor comments)
* Steel dynamics provides second quarter 2017 guidance and announces second quarter 2017 cash dividend