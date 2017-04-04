BRIEF-Paradigm Biopharma says mid-stage hay fever study did not meet main goals
* Phase 2A allergic rhinitis clinical trial did not meet its primary endpoints using current nasal formulation
April 4 AnGes MG Inc :
* Says co enters into a cooperation contract with a US-based firm Vical Incorporated, on joint development of genetic medication for treatment of Chronic Hepatitis B


* Phase II study has shown atl1102 significantly reduces number of active MS lesions that convert to "black holes"
* Says it is aware of the ongoing shortage situation affecting several injectable drugs, manufactured by Hospira, a Pfizer company