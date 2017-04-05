April 5 Takagi Securities Co Ltd :

* Says 53.3 million shares of Takagi Securities were offered in a takeover bid by Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings Inc , during the period from Feb. 21 to April 4

* Says acquisition price at 270 yen per common share

* Settlement starts from April 11

* Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings will hold 90.58 percent stake in Takagi Securities(53,278 voting rights), up from 0 percent

* Takagi Securities' shareholder Nomura Land & Building Co Ltd will cut stake in co to 0 percent from 29.02 percent

* Nomura Research Institute Ltd's stake in Takagi Securities will be lowered to 0 percent from 10.62 percent

* Takagi Securities' Shareholding structure changes will occur on April 11

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/HktQdA ; goo.gl/snSalV

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)