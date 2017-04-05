April 5 HyAS&Co. Inc :

* Says co plans to offer an off-floor distribution of 38,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between April 13 and April 19

* Offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for distribution is up to 100 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/4xux5a

