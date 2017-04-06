April 6 Yunnan Hongxiang Yixintang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on April 12, for FY 2016

* The company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on April 13 and the dividend will be paid on April 13

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/yiOy08

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)