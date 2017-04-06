(Repeats to additional subscribers)
April 6 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc:
* Hikma enters into settlement agreement with Jazz
* Enters into settlement agreement with Jazz for sodium
oxybate
* Announces that it has entered into a settlement agreement
with Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc
* Settlement that resolves patent litigation related to
Jazz's xyrem (sodium oxybate) oral solution, 500mg/ml product
* Under settlement agreement, Jazz will grant Hikma, right
to sell an authorised generic of xyrem in US market commencing
on 1 Jan 2023 or earlier under certain circumstances
* Initial term of AG arrangement is six months and Hikma has
option to extend AG term for up to a total of five years
* Jazz has also granted Hikma a licence to market generic
sodium oxybate pursuant to its anda at end of AG term
* Hikma will pay Jazz a royalty on net sales of AG product,
but will initially retain a meaningful percentage of net sales
* Royalty rate paid to Jazz will increase should AG term be
extended beyond one year
* Specific financial and other terms related to settlement
agreement are confidential
