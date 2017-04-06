(In April 5 BRIEF, corrects proceeds amount in headline to "$2 mln" from "$12 mln")

April 5 Enforcer Gold Corp:

* Enforcer Gold announces non-brokered private placement

* Announced its intent to complete a non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of up to $2 million

* As per offering, company expects to issue up to 4 million flow-through shares at a price of $0.25 per flow through share

* Proceeds from sale of flow-through shares will be used for Canadian exploration expenses, to be renounced for current taxation year

* As per offering, company also expects to issue up to 5 million units at a price of $0.20 per unit