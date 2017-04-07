April 7 Guangzhou Amsky Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 0 percent to 10 percent, or to be 5.9 million yuan to 6.5 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 5.9 million yuan

* Says steady growth in main businesses as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/tgGnrG

