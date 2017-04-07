BRIEF-Bloomsbury Publishing appoints Richard Lambert as non-executive chairman
* Says Sir Richard Lambert will join board as a non-executive chairman for a term of four years
April 7 Guangzhou Amsky Technology Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 0 percent to 10 percent, or to be 5.9 million yuan to 6.5 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 5.9 million yuan
* Says steady growth in main businesses as main reason for the forecast
April 7 Guangzhou Amsky Technology Co Ltd :
April 7 Guangzhou Amsky Technology Co Ltd :
* Announces it entered facility agreement with HPS 1 which will provide a $100 million three-year super senior facility
* 58.com - Guazi.Com, co's unit that operates a consumer-to-consumer (C2C) used car trading platform, announced over us$400 million in series B financing