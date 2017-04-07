April 7 Zhejiang Tiantie Industry Co Ltd :

* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 3.7 million yuan to 4.1 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2016 Q1 was 5.7 million yuan

* Says that influence from project construction progress and structural change in the products as main reasons for the forecast

