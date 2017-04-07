April 7 Beijing Advanced Digital Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees to swing to net loss at 4.3 million yuan to 5 million yuan in FY 2017 Q1 versus net profit at 0.1 million yuan in FY 2016 Q1

* Says decreased revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xWzUEJ

