BRIEF-Bloomsbury Publishing appoints Richard Lambert as non-executive chairman
* Says Sir Richard Lambert will join board as a non-executive chairman for a term of four years
April 7 Xinjiang Sailing Information Technology Co Ltd :
* Sees to swing to net profit at 0.5 million yuan to 1.5 million yuan in FY 2017 Q1 versus net loss at 5.8 million yuan in FY 2016 Q1
* Says completion of project as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/gxJPGW
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says Sir Richard Lambert will join board as a non-executive chairman for a term of four years
* Announces it entered facility agreement with HPS 1 which will provide a $100 million three-year super senior facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com - Guazi.Com, co's unit that operates a consumer-to-consumer (C2C) used car trading platform, announced over us$400 million in series B financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: