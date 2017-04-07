BRIEF-Pros Holdings Inc announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047
April 7 Anhui Wantong Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on April 13, for FY 2016
* The company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on April 14 and the dividend will be paid on April 14
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/G1vGWg
BEIJING, June 16 Chinese bike-sharing startup Mobike said on Friday it has raised $600 million in a financing round led by existing investor Tencent Holdings Ltd and joined by Sequoia, TPG and Hillhouse Capital.
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, June 15 As the ultimate corporate insiders, board members are presented with plenty of opportunities to cash in on their sector knowledge and connections.