BRIEF-Ergomed appoints Dan Weng new chief executive officer
* Says appointment of Dan Weng as its new chief executive officer and a board director of Ergomed
April 7 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to transfer partial Takeda Development Center Japan business related to clinical trials, pharmacovigilance services for both development and marketed products which are operated by TDC Japan, to its wholly owned unit as succeeding company which is established on March 30
* Business split-off will be effective on June 1
* Says co will sell 50 percent stake of shares in the unit (the succeeding company) to PRA Health Sciences Inc's unit Pharm Research Associates (UK) Ltd (PRA(UK)), at an undisclosed price, on June 1
* Through the transaction, the succeeding company will become a joint venture between Takeda and PRA(UK)
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/fPCvcC

* RESPIRATORIUS AB (PUBL) - PATENT OFFICE OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION ISSUED A DECISION TO GRANT A PATENT APPLICATION FOR RESP3000 SERIES, DESIGNED FOR USE IN CARDIOVASCULAR DIAGNOSTICS WITH PET-CAMERA
* Coard appointed Chanvit Tanphiphat as chiarman of co